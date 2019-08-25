As Range Res (RRC) Market Value Declined, Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Stake by $5.41 Million; As Workday Com (WDAY) Stock Declined, Crossvault Capital Management Increased Stake

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.13. About 2.09 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 491,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 13.80M shares traded or 30.21% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IGV, ADSK, EA, WDAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Company reported 2,605 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.44% or 29,382 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Personal Capital Advsrs owns 6,628 shares. Nicholas Inv LP owns 23,204 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 40,673 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 87,000 shares. 111 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Allstate Corp has 2,539 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 24,141 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Raymond James And Associate owns 118,279 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,150 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc. Kopernik Glob Invsts Ltd Liability holds 17.61% or 8.98 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 685,665 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Castleark has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 11,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 2.35M shares. 254,882 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 38,456 shares. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 23,177 shares. Investec Asset reported 9.47 million shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $218,924. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997.