As Range Res (RRC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake; As Oneok (OKE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Upped Position

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43M, up from 39.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 4.70 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 8,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 957,463 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.88M, up from 949,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 801,309 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 133,730 are held by Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company. Evergreen Cap Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 3,507 shares. Starr International holds 4.18% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 145,977 shares. State Street reported 20.09 million shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Stifel Financial reported 0.27% stake. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Family Mngmt holds 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 3,623 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 1.2% stake. Advisor Partners holds 14,443 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 217,198 are owned by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny. Mufg Americas Corporation, New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt reported 4,407 shares. Plancorp Lc has 0.29% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,757 shares.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 558,575 shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $61.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 1.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94M shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark also bought $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. The insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 219,443 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 13,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,178 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).