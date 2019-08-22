As Range Res (Put) (RRC) Share Price Declined, Barclays Plc Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.17 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Upped Holding

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (Put) (RRC) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 197,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 274,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Range Res Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 7.44M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18719.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 93,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 94,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 14.99M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Call) (NYSE:USB) by 188,400 shares to 377,600 shares, valued at $18.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 38,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. FUNK JAMES M had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997. 20,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,668 shares to 36,105 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,588 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

