As Rambus Del (RMBS) Stock Value Rose, Pdt Partners Upped Its Holding; Anchor Capital Advisors Raised Its Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $5.36 Million

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The hedge fund held 114,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 233,412 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS INITIATED ABOUT $50M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rambus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMBS); 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS FORMS JV IN CHINA TO DEVELOP RRAM TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Rambus Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Rambus Makes Real-time Payments Safer With Payment Account Tokenization; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS BEGINS ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 35,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 215,856 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 180,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 2.16M shares traded or 34.21% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 25,199 shares to 24,309 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 31,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,300 shares, and cut its stake in Gms Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RMBS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Riggs Asset Managment Company invested in 0% or 400 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). 78,717 were accumulated by Citigroup. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.93M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 24,765 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 465,138 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 681,164 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.02% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 236,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0.01% or 68,512 shares. Cap Fund Management invested in 0% or 21,000 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 1.38 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 297,346 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 5,150 shares to 15,970 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 41,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,154 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 5,153 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Co reported 1,385 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 15,527 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 36,890 are held by Investec Asset Management. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc accumulated 1,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1.76M were reported by Aristotle Capital Management Llc. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 68,039 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Com reported 2,600 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.04% or 426,241 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 160,613 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

