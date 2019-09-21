As Rambus Del (RMBS) Stock Price Rose, Alliancebernstein LP Has Raised Position; Eastern Bank Boosted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 176 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,281 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.83M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 44,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The hedge fund held 179,626 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 134,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 562,451 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS FORMS JV IN CHINA TO DEVELOP RRAM TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 – Rambus to Repurchase $50M of Its Common Stk; 27/04/2018 – Rambus: Penelope Herscher Retires From Board, Board Size Reduced to 6 From 7; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$48M; 31/05/2018 – Rambus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for Jun. 7; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M, EST. $97.0M; 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS TO LICENSE DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 198 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 313,564 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp accumulated 9,078 shares. 24,008 are owned by Fiera Cap. Twin Tree Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,695 shares. Peavine Capital Limited holds 170 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated reported 5,663 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability owns 360 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ctc Ltd holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 85,071 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 125,527 shares. Assets Inv Limited Co stated it has 500 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.04M shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14,710 shares to 91,573 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,004 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 1.23 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $85.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,645 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).