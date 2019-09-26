As Rambus Del (RMBS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Value Declined, Holder Covalent Partners Has Increased Holding

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 115,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 349,536 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 465,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 322,890 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – Rambus Announces New Senior Vice President of Global Market Development; 09/05/2018 – Rambus Makes Real-time Payments Safer With Payment Account Tokenization; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS TO LICENSE DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS SAYS A JV IN CHINA, RELIANCE MEMORY, HAS BEEN FORMED TO COMMERCIALIZE RESISTIVE RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY TECHNOLOGY, WITH PARTNER GIGADEVICE; 02/04/2018 – Rambus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss $38.9M

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 5.56M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 179,310 shares to 447,715 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 138,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RMBS’s profit will be $20.00 million for 18.71 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Rambus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -460.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold RMBS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 85.57 million shares or 15.15% less from 100.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.79M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. James Inv accumulated 0.02% or 22,110 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 205,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 500 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 256 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 34,613 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Art Advisors Llc reported 15,912 shares stake. Glenmede Na stated it has 529 shares. 50,916 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 362,921 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 105,689 shares stake.

