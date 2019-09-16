As Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped Stake; Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) Position Increased by Prince Street Capital Management Llc

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 652,273 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.06 million, up from 647,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.26. About 1.56M shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.76% . The institutional investor held 906,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grana Y Montero S A A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 37,015 shares traded. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) has declined 21.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRAM News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 2 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBE PROBE; 08/03/2018 – Peru’s Congress approves new anti-graft rules; 18/05/2018 – News On Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) Now Under GRAMONC1.VL; 06/03/2018 GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 4 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBERY PROBE; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 17/05/2018 – NYSE TO START DELISTING PROCEEDINGS FOR GRANA & MONTERO

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $211.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 700,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $55.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44,799 shares to 741,792 shares, valued at $40.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 227,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,774 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.88% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 20,298 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 53,861 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 2,085 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Tech. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 432 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.07% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 15,444 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 85,323 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 97,850 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru reported 0% stake. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 0.11% or 8,457 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 247,140 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 8,690 are owned by Point72 Asset Management L P. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 179,342 shares. Acadian Asset Lc owns 7,704 shares.