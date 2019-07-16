As Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $659,964; Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Its Stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $645,568 as Share Price Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 4.59 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,539 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 28,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.57. About 824,436 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 127,653 shares to 84,093 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.