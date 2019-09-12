As Ralph Lauren (RL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 8,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 316,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.30M, down from 324,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 18.36 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 10,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 44,736 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 33,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $100.36. About 1.29M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,170 shares to 29,099 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 18,476 shares to 559,232 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 294,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

