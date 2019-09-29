As Ralph Lauren (RL) Market Value Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Raised Position by $592,685; Profit Investment Management Has Lifted Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Stake by $500,446; Share Price Declined

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 29,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 110,274 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 80,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 956,984 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 5,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 30,945 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 797,255 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,938 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $163,750 activity.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25,355 shares to 14,645 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 13,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,513 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.

