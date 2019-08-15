As Ralph Lauren (RL) Market Value Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.21 Million; M Holdings Securities Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 65.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 32,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 16,913 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 49,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 1.68M shares traded or 41.51% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 3.63M shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS (UPS) Down 8.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Riding on E-commerce & Other Factors: Time to Hold? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 465,299 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 622 shares. 2.14 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 607,898 shares. Schulhoff And reported 1.56% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 28,211 were accumulated by Independent. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability holds 0.61% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,983 shares. 1St Source State Bank holds 10,078 shares. Butensky Cohen Security Inc has 20,288 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,806 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 29,677 shares stake. 466 are owned by Private Ocean. Ar Asset Management reported 5,100 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Old Republic Corp invested 1.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eqis Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 4,490 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.84 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17,554 shares to 31,881 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 57,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3,031 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 0.25% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Creative Planning owns 5,329 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 89 shares. Andra Ap has 66,600 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory accumulated 3,042 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 9,405 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 69,455 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Lc reported 1.92M shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,711 shares stake. 15 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1.44% or 378,759 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 577,937 shares. Omers Administration has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ralph Lauren declares $0.6875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Ralph Lauren Traded Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ralph Lauren Stock Dropped 5% This Morning – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 56,702 shares to 182,432 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp (2013) Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 140,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE).