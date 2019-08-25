As Radware LTD (RDWR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding by $4.58 Million; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.88 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,115 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, up from 41,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 63,475 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 22,953 shares to 24,048 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 89,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,982 shares, and cut its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

