As Radware LTD (RDWR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Stake by $4.58 Million; Btr Capital Management Upped United Health Group (UNH) Position by $7.36 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 305,788 shares traded or 86.97% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 1079.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 29,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Radware Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal for Hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection With Global Leading SaaS Provider – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radware’s Proven Track Record Drives Expansion Deal With Global Cloud Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Radware Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware Launches Cloud Workload Protection Service Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dennyâ€™s Corporation (DENN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 734 shares. Moreover, National Pension Serv has 0.85% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Geode Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12.39 million shares. Diversified Trust has 37,002 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc holds 1.87% or 1.05 million shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). American International Group holds 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 322,983 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc invested in 0.18% or 15,831 shares. Sit Investment Associates stated it has 129,574 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.7% stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,137 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 37,932 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 44,217 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,497 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,349 shares to 194,630 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,807 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).