As Radware LTD (RDWR) Stock Price Rose, Sensato Investors Lowered Its Stake by $3.41 Million; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose While Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Its Holding

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 44.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 56,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 70,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 126,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 5.83 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 131,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 78,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 116,793 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 376,801 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. First Fin In owns 385 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 108,379 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.03% or 45,035 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tcw Grp has invested 0.14% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Avalon Glob Asset reported 100,000 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 52,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 99,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 6,000 were reported by Barbara Oil. Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Horizon Investments Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Manhattan invested in 18,141 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 51,679 shares to 110,530 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 26,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activision Blizzard Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard: It’s A New Era – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision’s (ATVI) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Cross 2M – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 46,205 shares to 85,100 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM).

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Radware (RDWR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radware Extends Attack Mitigation Support With Global Courier Services Company – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Radware’s New Keyless HTTPS Flood Attack Protection Allows Organizations to Identify Encrypted Attacks Without Decryption Keys – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Radware (RDWR): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Secures Cyber Defense Deal With Major Online Gaming Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.