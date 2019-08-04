As Radware LTD (RDWR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position by $4.58 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Holder Silver Point Capital LP Has Raised Its Position

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 287,928 shares traded or 76.05% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Radware Expands Its Cloud Workload Protection Service to Include Crypto-Jacking Detection – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radware Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Global DDoS Prevention – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Radware (RDWR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.