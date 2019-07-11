As Radware LTD (RDWR) Share Price Rose, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Its Position; Stephens Investment Management Group Has Decreased Its Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $3.49 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65M, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 42,402 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 29,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 373,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48 million, down from 402,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 436,878 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.39M shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $73.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 171,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 265,757 shares to 527,165 shares, valued at $25.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstcash Inc.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 130.98 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

