As Radware LTD (RDWR) Market Value Rose, Omers Administration Has Lifted Stake by $905,000; Kornitzer Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 52.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 36,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 105,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 69,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 71,175 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 65,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.86 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Radware Ltd (RDWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Radware Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:RDWR) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radware Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Launches Cloud Workload Protection Service Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC) by 28,100 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 22,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,700 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,410 shares to 246,359 shares, valued at $24.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 355,052 shares. Spinnaker Tru has 104,714 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd Com reported 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 477,011 were reported by Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 75,448 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta has 3.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winfield Associates Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 59,704 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 249,875 shares. 40,868 are held by Horan Ltd Com. 258,014 are owned by Regentatlantic Ltd Llc. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 21,731 shares. Bellecapital Interest Ltd accumulated 8,399 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 91,225 shares. Torray Ltd Company has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 187,993 shares.