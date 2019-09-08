As Radware LTD (RDWR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sensato Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.41 Million; As Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Shares Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Increased by $912,646 Its Holding

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 131,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 78,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 68,197 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 24,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The hedge fund held 633,582 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 609,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 269,668 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 19,863 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 35,983 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 29,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.04% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 1.06M shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 228,777 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 170,439 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 400,000 were reported by Avoro Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 26,242 shares. Mesirow Finance Inv Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Jefferies Grp Inc reported 23,481 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 8,873 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 243,050 shares to 72,100 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 856,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,074 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Analysis Shows Use of EXPAREL Associated with Improved Clinical and Economic Outcomes Following Hip Replacement Surgery – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Earnings movers dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EMA accepts Pacira’s application for Exparel for postsurgical pain – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $4.70 million for 61.33 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Radware Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radware Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal for Hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection With Global Leading SaaS Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Radware Ltd (RDWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware Survey: Cybersecurity is no Longer a Cost Factor for $1B Organizations; Rather It’s a Business Driver – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre Rides on Partnerships, Renews Croatia Airlines Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.