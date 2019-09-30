As Radnet (RDNT) Valuation Rose, Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Increased Position; Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Its Stake in Realty Income (O) as Valuation Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 51.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 10,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $714,000, down from 21,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.15M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 136,895 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 21,388 shares to 516,792 shares, valued at $41.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 33,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 4,005 shares. 866,787 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The reported 0.02% stake. 13,390 are owned by Associated Banc. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 8,218 shares. Etrade Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 25,518 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0.01% or 811 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada invested in 7,034 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 3,061 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 5,619 shares. National Pension Service owns 380,011 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 0.21% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 14,729 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday — Are They Buys? – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Top Real Estate Stock Pick for Call Buyers – Schaeffers Research” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Iâ€™d Rather Overpay for Realty Income Than Buy This IPO – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.