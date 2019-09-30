As Radnet (RDNT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder White Pine Capital Increased Its Holding; John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Upped Its Holding by $10.40 Million

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 50,736 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 49.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 24,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 74,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 49,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 43,356 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 167,150 shares to 24,160 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 24,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

