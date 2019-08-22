As Radnet (RDNT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Robotti Robert Cut Holding; As Anthem Com (Call) (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.45 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (ANTM) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 25,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $267.88. About 884,001 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 566,067 shares traded or 135.81% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,875 shares to 12,651 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 8,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.