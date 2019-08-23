As Radnet (RDNT) Share Price Rose, Robotti Robert Cut Stake; 1607 Capital Partners Position in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 93,766 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 116,782 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

