As Radnet (RDNT) Share Price Rose, Holder Robotti Robert Has Cut Its Position by $362,100; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Price Declined, Dean Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $361,184

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 95,408 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 176,977 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) CEO Howard Berger on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 184,783 shares to 82,019 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 31,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,955 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).