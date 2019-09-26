As Radnet (RDNT) Market Valuation Rose, Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Raised Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Stake by $1.66 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 1583.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $208.52. About 334,679 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 94,080 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Relx Plc by 17,821 shares to 63,064 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,922 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Highland Cap Management LP reported 10,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Senator Inv Lp holds 1.00 million shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 47,420 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc holds 0.35% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,144 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank has 0.1% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,743 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 888,668 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 22,111 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 274 shares. Diversified Trust accumulated 1,902 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability Corp holds 580 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 6,331 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 10,659 shares in its portfolio. Linden Advsrs Lp has 3,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

