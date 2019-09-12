As Radnet (RDNT) Market Valuation Rose, Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Boosted Its Position by $1.03 Million; East Coast Asset Management Increased Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 790,462 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.89M market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 144,122 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 10,963 shares to 79,196 shares, valued at $31.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 59,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,938 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RadNet to acquire Kern Radiology – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RadNet Reports First Quarter Financial Results, Including Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On RadNet Inc. (RDNT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delaware Imaging Network Adds Breast Cancer Risk Scores During Annual Screening Mammograms, Paving Way for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delaware Imaging Network Offers New Brain Imaging Software in Delaware – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.