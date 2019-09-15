As Radius Health (RDUS) Valuation Rose, Dafna Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Monetta Financial Services Raised Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 873,145 shares traded or 74.13% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Management Limited stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lesa Sroufe & Co invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 351,705 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.06% or 398,702 shares. 59,041 were reported by Qs Investors. Sadoff Investment Ltd Liability reported 1,432 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 34,131 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Limited Com. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 760,564 shares. Phocas reported 0% stake. 222,823 are owned by St James Co. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 195,481 shares. Proffitt Goodson owns 10,009 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,977 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.07% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Td Asset Incorporated stated it has 95,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Plc holds 18,301 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 611,767 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 159,471 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 258 shares in its portfolio. 21,400 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 95,826 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 6,249 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 288,536 shares. Boston Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 41,290 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,390 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 13,549 shares.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 71,185 shares to 349,996 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.