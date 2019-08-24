As Radius Health (RDUS) Valuation Rose, Dafna Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Market Valuation Declined, Kornitzer Capital Management Increased by $1.09 Million Its Stake

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, up from 120,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 316,570 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. Shares for $246,190 were bought by Hopfield Jessica.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 32,862 shares to 44,380 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,164 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,184 shares to 275,506 shares, valued at $36.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,738 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).