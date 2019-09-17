As Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.02 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.49 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.33M, down from 740,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 694,015 shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America has 0.71% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 150,264 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na stated it has 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cetera Advisors Limited Co holds 15,421 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 652,257 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,080 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Madison Holdg reported 1.91M shares stake. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Provident stated it has 1.13 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.16% or 226,376 shares. Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc accumulated 0.02% or 62,788 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cordasco Financial reported 402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $219.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 13,995 shares to 4,477 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,786 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt (VTI).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 30,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 148,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

