As Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Lifted Its Stake; F&V Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Conagra Foods (CAG)

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 71,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.23M, up from 6.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Radius Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 115,881 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 1.43M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 164,572 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 481,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 2,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & invested in 0.06% or 13,325 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 3,916 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.77% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 295,000 shares. Kwmg Llc holds 0.53% or 77,690 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 254 shares. Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 497,324 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 19,454 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 219,151 shares. Nomura Holdg owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 68,676 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 10,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 444,262 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 9,333 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. Shares for $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,600 shares to 27,961 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,223 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. Kelly Joseph Francis had bought 2,000 shares worth $42,860 on Friday, May 10.