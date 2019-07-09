As Radius Health (RDUS) Shares Rose, Bb Biotech Ag Has Lifted Stake; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Winfield Associates Has Lifted Position by $820,440 as Share Value Rose

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 71,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.23 million, up from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Radius Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 349,877 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20M. $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R. Barbagallo John A also sold $2.94M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.04% or 99,028 shares. 1.19M were reported by Pggm Invs. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.3% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,520 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 51,223 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bbva Compass State Bank accumulated 0.18% or 40,552 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,776 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.35% or 22,534 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 922,501 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Capital Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 89,061 shares. 11,465 are owned by Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Liability Co. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 18,950 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,410 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. Kelly Joseph Francis had bought 2,000 shares worth $42,860 on Friday, May 10.