As Radius Health (RDUS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Highland Capital Management Cut Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Market Value Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc analyzed 15,191 shares as the company's stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 28,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 43,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 415,624 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company's stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 73,864 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500.

