As Radius Health (RDUS) Share Price Rose, Healthcor Management LP Increased Its Holding; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ci Investments Trimmed Its Position by $10.12 Million

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.68M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.40M, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 241,229 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 92,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48 million, down from 499,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 1.17 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.63 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 66,419 shares to 66,550 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $343,586 activity. Kelly Joseph Francis also bought $42,860 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on Friday, May 10.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.15M shares to 706,379 shares, valued at $26.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,690 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).