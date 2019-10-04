As Radius Health (RDUS) Share Price Rose, Healthcor Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stock Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 102,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 565,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 462,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.33M market cap company. It closed at $4.25 lastly. It is down 53.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.28 million, down from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 272,579 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) by 15,353 shares to 580,115 shares, valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Texas Finl Group Inc. by 15,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,575 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 179,074 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 280,625 shares. Alberta Invest holds 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 56,800 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake. Kistler invested in 1,231 shares. Paloma Communication holds 0% or 51,676 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 6,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Mngmt Corp Va owns 1.40 million shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 0% or 27,400 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 1.88 million shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Ltd Limited Liability Com holds 800 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0% or 15,446 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 51,502 shares. Adirondack invested in 0% or 645 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 855,300 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $200.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nevro Corp by 970,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 558,396 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 498,278 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 69,381 shares. Pnc Services Incorporated invested in 0% or 205,064 shares. Northern Tru invested in 512,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 45,484 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 13,549 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Group One Trading LP reported 20,295 shares stake. Citigroup holds 122,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Ameritas Investment Partners has 3,845 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 830,451 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.