As Radian Group (RDN) Stock Price Declined, Bruni J V & Company Lifted Holding by $621,760; Codexis (CDXS) Stock Value Declined While Opaleye Management Trimmed Its Stake by $5.50 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 39,833 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 31,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.82M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 185,310 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Putnam Investments holds 8.91M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Com accumulated 542,257 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 19.20 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.06M shares. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 108,160 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Bailard holds 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 26,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 319,933 shares. Moreover, Synovus Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). E&G Advisors LP stated it has 16,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 550,715 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & invested in 556,462 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 816,062 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 10,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Prelude Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Howe And Rusling Inc invested 0.02% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). National Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 251,686 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 156,505 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated reported 3,200 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 23,998 shares. Putnam Limited Company owns 212,455 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 60,326 shares. 20,691 were reported by Boston Ltd Liability Com. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.38% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).