As Radian Group (RDN) Share Value Declined, Holder Trexquant Investment LP Trimmed Its Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Sequoia Financial Advisors Trimmed Stake by $2.87 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 25,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 58,903 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 84,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 828,269 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 54,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,681 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 61,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 6.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.29 million for 8.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 37,314 shares to 103,253 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 21,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 11,440 shares to 20,090 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 15,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 9.04 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

