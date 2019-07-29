As Radian Group (RDN) Market Value Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Position; Iowa State Bank Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $436,020; Shares Declined

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 230.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 33,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,917 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 14,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 404,190 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 1.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Radian Introduces RADAR® Rates, a New MI Pricing Option – Business Wire” on January 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Radian Group Inc (RDN) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Radian Adds New Real Estate Information and Valuation Solutions to its Product Suite with Acquisition of Independent Settlement Services – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Radian Group Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Radian reports $334.5M of notes tendered, to redeem rest of 2020 notes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardtronics Plc by 21,949 shares to 6,815 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machy Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,464 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 262,310 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 225,600 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 0.01% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Us Bancshares De accumulated 83,894 shares. Mcf Ltd Com invested 0.93% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Court Place Advisors holds 29,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 6,716 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Returns Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 24,946 shares. California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 57,100 were reported by Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).