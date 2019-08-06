As Radian Group Com (RDN) Market Value Declined, Symphony Asset Management Has Lifted by $533,300 Its Holding; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $2.22 Million as Share Price Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 154.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 43,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 17,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 1.67 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 6.49 million shares traded or 83.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Communication has 597,710 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 3.93 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 139,726 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 69,500 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De invested in 57,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 5,384 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 2.86 million shares. Cap Returns Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 24,946 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 182,075 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.1% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 1.27M shares. Etrade Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 15,082 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.91 million shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp accumulated 67,411 shares or 0% of the stock.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,940 shares to 8,447 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 366,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler owns 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,594 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,672 shares. Tompkins Corp, a New York-based fund reported 8,988 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 30,571 shares. Stevens Cap LP holds 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 13,162 shares. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leavell Investment Inc holds 11,232 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 2.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Milestone holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,041 shares. Marsico Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 30,709 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 162,050 are held by Utd Cap Advisers Llc. Kj Harrison Prns invested in 0.11% or 1,355 shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc invested in 59,675 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares to 136,541 shares, valued at $21.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 219,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

