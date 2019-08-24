As Radian Group Com (RDN) Market Valuation Declined, Symphony Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $533,300; Cove Street Capital Decreased Its Holding in Viasat (VSAT) as Valuation Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 154.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 43,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 17,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 1.22 million shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 53,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 733,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.81M, down from 786,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 298,008 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 103,224 shares. Parametric Lc owns 52,930 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 52,100 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 2,951 shares. Great Lakes has 0.14% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 82,261 shares. 418,873 were reported by Nwq Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 14,529 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,581 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 29,211 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,300 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 8,405 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 22,408 shares. Castleark Llc invested in 0.37% or 126,082 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 12,047 shares to 78,431 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,885 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).