As Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Raging Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $12.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.21M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 13,208 shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 12.33 million shares traded or 94.07% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 65,617 shares to 100,617 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 96,079 shares. Valinor Mngmt LP holds 3.08% or 1.11 million shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.29% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1.52 million shares. Moreover, Cipher Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Colonial Trust Advsrs stated it has 0.48% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). De Burlo Incorporated accumulated 37,700 shares. Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 200 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 15,792 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 15,160 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial Corp has 0.51% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.75M shares. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Dba First Bankers holds 1.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 40,942 shares. Orrstown Serv invested 1.62% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $50.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 30,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.