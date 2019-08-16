As Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stock Value Declined, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Raised Its Position; Churchill Management Cut Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Holding by $1.56 Million

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 15,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 180,069 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 195,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.14. About 984,994 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 147,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 589,912 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 442,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.70M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 15,570 shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,088 shares to 15,887 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 16,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,123 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Invest Inc reported 8,789 shares. Cibc Asset holds 42,078 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc has invested 1.9% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Qci Asset Mngmt reported 2,200 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 17,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 0.6% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Callahan Advsr accumulated 1,967 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 80 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.19 million shares. Central State Bank And Trust Company reported 4,185 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 15,209 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 47,928 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Willis Counsel has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The California-based Personal Cap Advsrs has invested 0.39% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

