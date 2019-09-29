As Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stock Value Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Stake; Badger Meter Com (BMI) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Holding by $438,547

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 88,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 678,897 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 589,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.39M market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 639 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 8,811 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 16,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 138,890 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 494,283 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 424,843 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 389 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 167,003 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 49,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,681 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 17,322 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com accumulated 72 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,339 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 208,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Gp has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 21,505 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 10,641 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 112,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares Com (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11,607 shares to 23,214 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 32.06 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.