As Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stock Price Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted Stake; Danaher (Put) (DHR) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Holding by $29.04 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 147,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 589,912 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 442,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 6,741 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (DHR) by 80.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 220,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 52,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 272,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.58 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $820.01M for 31.38 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,180 shares to 83,365 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 118,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 312,906 shares to 25,100 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 66,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,049 shares, and cut its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).