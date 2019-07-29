As Radcom LTD (RDCM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.23 Million; Myriad Asset Management LTD Cut Red Hat (RHT) Stake as Market Value Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 63 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 57.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

Analysts await Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 820.00% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Radcom Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.52% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 11.00M shares to 21.00 million shares, valued at $31.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).