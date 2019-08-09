As Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stock Value Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increased by $360,000 Its Position; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $3.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 414,248 shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $184.7. About 1.67M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 108,089 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 105,338 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability owns 0.65% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 218,676 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 41,937 shares. Park West Asset Lc, a California-based fund reported 820,509 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Highbridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 2.34 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 235,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantum Capital Management holds 1.88% or 388,302 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Sectoral Asset Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 17,649 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 0.06% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 21,331 shares. 24,100 are held by Westfield Capital L P.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quotient FQ1 top-line up 4% – Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quotient Limited (QTNT) CEO Franz Walt on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quotient Limited Announces Details of Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient submits SDS Microarray CE mark filing for MosaiQ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) by 261,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) by 25,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/30/2019: FMS, MRK, LLY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BDX, BHC, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GHSI, IMRN, ABT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas owns 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,379 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Covington Invest Advsrs Inc invested in 0.85% or 13,209 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 4.87 million shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,074 shares. Cypress Group Inc reported 11,983 shares. 73,613 are held by Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership. 4,213 are owned by Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability. 48,406 were accumulated by Main Street Ltd Liability Com. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 441,208 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A holds 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 3,805 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 32,548 shares. Clark Cap Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,326 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 48,891 shares. Ifrah Finance Ser holds 2,217 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.