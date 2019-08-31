As Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stock Rose, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position; As Macy S Com Usd0.01 (M) Market Value Declined, Cognios Capital Has Upped Position by $643,008

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (M) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 93,052 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 66,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.00M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $597.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 104,327 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 135,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% or 13,461 shares. Lpl Financial Llc owns 73,193 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 2.84 million shares in its portfolio. 17,649 are held by Sectoral Asset Mgmt. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 105,338 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Granite Point Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Prelude Capital Lc stated it has 0.04% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 1.77M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 20,555 shares. Dorsey Wright stated it has 1,206 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 6.35M are owned by Polar Llp. West Chester Capital Advsr accumulated 20,000 shares.