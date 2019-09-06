As Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $765,000; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding by $922,460 as Stock Value Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 214,965 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85M, up from 206,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 2.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 224,837 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.56% or 899,287 shares in its portfolio. Cim Mangement Incorporated reported 0.18% stake. Fayez Sarofim Commerce accumulated 1.46% or 2.50 million shares. Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 368,819 shares. Btr Management stated it has 134,191 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Birinyi Inc stated it has 6,393 shares. 21,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Check Mngmt Inc Ca stated it has 22,189 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Rice Hall James Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westend Advsrs accumulated 327,272 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2,149 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt owns 1.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,973 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership owns 5.13 million shares. Beacon Grp has 21,481 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int by 16,236 shares to 8,574 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 3,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,487 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc Com.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Limited Announces Pricing of Underwritten Offering of Ordinary Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Quotient Limited Announces Initial MosaiQâ„¢ SDS Verification and Validation Data – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Board Announces Contract Extension of CEO Franz Walt – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,250 shares to 56,250 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 121,440 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 41,937 shares. 75,584 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Invesco Limited stated it has 108,089 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 21,829 shares. 745,349 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Essex Investment Mgmt Communications Ltd holds 0.17% or 127,840 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 100,954 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Hudson Bay Management Lp reported 0.1% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Knott David M invested 0.61% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Pura Vida Invs Ltd Com invested in 218,676 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.