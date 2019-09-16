As Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $743,526; Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lifted Position in Heico (HEI) by $506,730

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 82,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The institutional investor held 305,688 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, down from 388,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 511,078 shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 18,982 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 15,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.64. About 679,160 shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 23,625 shares to 230,809 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 95,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quotient prices common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Quotient Limited’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2019: TRXC, QTNT, BMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quotient Limited Announces Initial MosaiQâ„¢ SDS Verification and Validation Data – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Limited Provides an Update on Extended Immunohematology Microarray Performance and on the Commencement of the Initial Serological Disease Screening Field Trial together with Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 57,860 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 27,373 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Artisan Partnership accumulated 751,480 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 273,947 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 72,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 30,760 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 13,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polar Capital Llp has 0.5% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Moreover, Westfield Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Prelude Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Dorsey Wright & Assoc invested in 1,608 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About HEICO Corporation’s (NYSE:HEI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.