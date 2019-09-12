As Quotient LTD (QTNT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Cut Position; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI) as Stock Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,968 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 96,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 1.82M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 82,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The institutional investor held 305,688 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, down from 388,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 355,902 shares traded or 19.51% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Company accumulated 0% or 100,130 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr Incorporated reported 0.24% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 145,010 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. New York-based Tower Research Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Northern Corp accumulated 13,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 60,724 shares. 900,000 are held by Hudson Bay Limited Partnership. Barclays Public Ltd reported 57,860 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate invested in 0% or 1,608 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Corp owns 100,130 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 273,947 shares. 7,338 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 23,625 shares to 230,809 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc owns 45,362 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Commercial Bank reported 167,668 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 7,772 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Field Main National Bank holds 0.02% or 269 shares. Moreover, Eqis Inc has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 5,928 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 100 shares. Commerce Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bb&T Limited Co owns 91,984 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 9,682 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.21% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 10,561 shares. Bluestein R H And Com invested in 556,196 shares or 1.86% of the stock.