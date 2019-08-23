As Quotient LTD (Prn) (QTNT) Stock Price Rose, Farallon Capital Management Boosted Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Holding Has Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 29,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.99M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $158.42. About 516,981 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 56,979 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA approves Quotient’s seven additional blood bank reagents – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2019: TRXC, QTNT, BMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quotient Board Announces Contract Extension of CEO Franz Walt – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quotient Limited Announces Initial MosaiQâ„¢ SDS Verification and Validation Data – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Limited reports the submission of the initial IH CE mark filing and the successful completion of the key regulatory audits of its new BioCampus facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 400,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $14.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 958,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 278,192 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 430 shares. Park West Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 820,509 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.35 million shares. Geode Ltd has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Essex Investment Ltd Co holds 127,840 shares. Lpl Fincl reported 73,193 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 936,505 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has 260,000 shares. Moreover, Pura Vida Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Prelude Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Acuta Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.2% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Knott David M holds 170,000 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc has 100,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 43,922 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Robecosam Ag reported 0.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd reported 20,000 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Com stated it has 17,345 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Llc has 77 shares. Milestone Gru owns 1,298 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Personal Cap Advsr accumulated 230,499 shares. Invest House Limited Liability holds 0.66% or 29,447 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 37,620 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust Commerce invested in 0.32% or 10,445 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp reported 0.04% stake. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 51,618 shares to 322,094 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 126,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).