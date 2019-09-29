As Quinstreet (QNST) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed by $3.03 Million Its Stake; Provident Trust Co Position In Southwest Airlines (LUV) Was Raised

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 202,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.40 million, down from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 1.09M shares traded or 60.21% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 205,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.29 million, up from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – ANNOUNCING INITIAL GATEWAY CITIES IN CALIFORNIA THAT WOULD OFFER NONSTOP SERVICE PENDING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS WILL RESUME NORMAL MARKETING SOON: CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Regulators Expected to Require Inspections Sooner, and of More Engines, Than Previously Proposed; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Still Expects to Begin Selling Tickets in 2018 for Service to Hawaii; 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.57M for 45.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 155,102 shares to 480,102 shares, valued at $31.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

